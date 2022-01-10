Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Holdings Increased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.55 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

