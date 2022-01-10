EventChain Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $190,337.24 and $24,346.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005527 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.