Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $123.35 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,987,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

