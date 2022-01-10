ESBC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,386.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $592,030.09 and approximately $48,386.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 185.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

