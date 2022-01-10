EpiK Protocol Market Cap Achieves $9.97 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.54 or 0.07384542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.11 or 1.00048966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

