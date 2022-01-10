Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $307.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $263.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. 335,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,496. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enova International has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Enova International by 64.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enova International by 115.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

