Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Sells C$1,663,486.55 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enerplus alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded down C$0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 304,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,651. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.