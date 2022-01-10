Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after buying an additional 457,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.69.

Shares of CCI opened at $194.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

