Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

EMR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

