Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$66.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.15.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$60.96 on Thursday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.93.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

