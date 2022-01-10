Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 398,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 1,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $140.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 375.01%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

