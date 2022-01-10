Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ELMS opened at $6.42 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

