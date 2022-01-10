Elastos Hits Market Capitalization of $61.37 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Elastos has a market cap of $61.37 million and $567,750.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00007199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006350 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000827 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.