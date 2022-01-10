eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.55.

EHTH opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. eHealth has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $642.02 million, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in eHealth by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

