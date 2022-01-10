Efinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.05 or 0.07324616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.58 or 0.99938330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00067020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins.

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

