Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 970,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $109,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $122.30 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

