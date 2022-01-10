Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

