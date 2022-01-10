easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 800 ($10.78) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.44) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.16) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.50) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 739.15 ($9.96).

EZJ opened at GBX 641.40 ($8.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 562.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 712.51. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

