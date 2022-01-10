EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.60.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $210.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.