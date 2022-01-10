East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.24

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.24 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 1518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.