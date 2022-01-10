East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.51. 24,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

