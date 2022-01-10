Dynamic Hits 1-Day Volume of $132.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $132.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,852.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.36 or 0.07529655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00311449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00894126 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00070960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.00451555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00260686 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

