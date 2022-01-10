DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $95.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.
DD stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21.
In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,181,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,330,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
