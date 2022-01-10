DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $95.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

DD stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,181,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,330,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

