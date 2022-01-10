Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $210,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

DRE opened at $60.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

