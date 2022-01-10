Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $351.60

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 351.60 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 351.80 ($4.74), with a volume of 735285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.80 ($5.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.47) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.07) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

