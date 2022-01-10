DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

