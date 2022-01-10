Don-key (DON) Hits Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $203,578.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00311213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,862,545 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.