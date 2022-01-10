Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 803.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 252.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,737,000 after buying an additional 103,177 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $6,170,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.12.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $508.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.