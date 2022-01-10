Dogeswap (DOGES) Market Cap Tops $700,587.40

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogeswap has a market capitalization of $700,587.40 and $811.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogeswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.03 or 0.00084998 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00081527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.62 or 0.07312477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.19 or 0.99939827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About Dogeswap

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

