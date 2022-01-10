Dogelon Mars (ELON) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week

Dogelon Mars (CURRENCY:ELON) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $662.52 million and $24.43 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00056623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00081072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.52 or 0.07355962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,720.28 or 0.99850660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00067348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Coin Profile

