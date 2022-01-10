Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $378.75 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $20.17 billion and $378.75 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.76 or 0.00310524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

