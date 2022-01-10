Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $53.21

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.21, but opened at $50.86. Docebo shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 1,130 shares.

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Get Docebo alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -100.61.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.