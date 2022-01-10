Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 81,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $26.93. 12,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,436. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13.

