Disciplined Investments LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.38. 459,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,862,617. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a PE ratio of 219.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

