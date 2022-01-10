Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $144.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,650. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $401.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.