Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.09. 22,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $242.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

