Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072,551 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after buying an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after buying an additional 1,448,552 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,628,000 after buying an additional 764,580 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 257,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

