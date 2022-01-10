Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $151.04

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.04 and last traded at $150.85, with a volume of 193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

