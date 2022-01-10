DEXTools Reaches Market Cap of $36.76 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 17% against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $36.76 million and $201,444.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,361,562 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

