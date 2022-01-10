DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DexCom by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $471.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $576.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

