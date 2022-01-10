Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

