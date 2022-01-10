Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.10 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.12 ($8.10).

ETR:LHA opened at €7.07 ($8.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.60. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($14.73).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

