Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,063 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of Allegiant Travel worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $178.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

