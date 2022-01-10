Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Commvault Systems worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,182,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,612,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 136.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.