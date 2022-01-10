Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 15,807 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $120.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average of $134.57. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,795,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,495,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

