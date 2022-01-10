Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.09 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Hanesbrands worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

