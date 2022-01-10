Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.73 Million Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

