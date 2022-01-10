Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Jack in the Box worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.51.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $89.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

