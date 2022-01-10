Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,952,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 590,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $169.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

