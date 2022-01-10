Deutsche Bank AG Buys 265,970 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1,361.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Foot Locker worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,785,000 after acquiring an additional 156,837 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,379 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

